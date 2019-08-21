Kwik Trip's Nature's Touch Chocolate Milk Named The Official Milk Of The Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip have partnered to have its award-winning Nature’s Touch Chocolate Milk become the new Official Chocolate Milk of the Milwaukee Bucks. Kwik Trip also becomes the presenting partner of Bucks Sundays at Fiserv Forum during the 2019-20 season.

The Official Chocolate Milk of the Milwaukee Bucks will be available at all Wisconsin Kwik Trip locations beginning Oct. 1. It comes in a pint-sized (16 oz) bottle featuring the Bucks logo, and is available in 1% and whole milk varieties. The Official Chocolate Milk of the Milwaukee Bucks will also be served at the team’s state-of-the-art training center, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

“We met with the Bucks, discussed our marketing objectives and developed a comprehensive plan,” said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip Director of Marketing and Advertising. “The Bucks developed a wonderful platform to highlight Kwik Trip’s award-winning Nature’s Touch Chocolate Milk – now the Official Chocolate Milk of the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, we look forward to our presenting partnership of Sunday games, season-long activation through our Kwik Rewards app as well as our various game night promotions and giveaways. The Bucks had a fantastic season and energized their passionate fanbase across the State of Wisconsin. We are thrilled to be a part of the Bucks family of partners beginning this fall.”

As part of Bucks Sundays throughout the upcoming 2019-20 season, Kwik Trip and the Bucks will conduct season-long sweepstakes where fans can win unique experiences during each Sunday home game at Fiserv Forum. These experiences include:

VIP behind-the-scenes tours of Fiserv Forum

Tickets to a future Bucks game with the opportunity to watch warm-ups courtside

Junior announcer opportunity

Fans can sign up to be a part of these sweepstakes through the Kwik Trip mobile rewards app. There will also be additional Bucks and Fiserv Forum offers available for Kwik Trip rewards members.