Giannis Antetokounmpo Selected As Team Captain And Starter For 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. He will become the first player in Bucks history to start four consecutive All-Star Games.

By receiving the most votes among Eastern Conference players, Antetokounmpo will be one of two captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, along with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. The captains will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool, which was also announced today, and then all 14 players from the reserve pool, who will be selected by NBA head coaches. The reserve pool will be announced on Jan. 30 and team rosters will be announced during the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, Feb. 6, which will be broadcast on TNT.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game, featuring Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center in Chicago.

While leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA this season (39-6), Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, is second in the NBA in scoring with 30.0 points per game and tied for fifth in rebounds per game averaging 12.9 (both career-highs), in addition to dishing out 5.6 assists and shooting 55.4% from the field. Antetokounmpo is the only player in the league averaging at least 30 points and 10 rebounds per game this season and is on pace to become the seventh player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a season.

Joining Antetokounmpo and James as starters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game are Anthony Davis (L.A. Lakers), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Fans, players and media determined the starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, with fans accounting for 50% of the vote while the players and media accounted for 25% each.