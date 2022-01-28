Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Starter for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking the sixth consecutive season that he has been voted an All-Star Game starter. With his sixth All-Star selection, Antetokounmpo ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in franchise history.

Fans, media and players determined the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with fans accounting for 50% of the vote while the media and players accounted for 25% each.

In his ninth NBA season, the league’s two-time Most Valuable Player and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player is averaging 28.6 points (4th in NBA), 11.2 rebounds (7th in NBA), a career-high 6.0 assists (20th in NBA), 1.45 blocks (T-9th in NBA) and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 53.1% from the field (13th in NBA). He’s one of only three players to rank inside the league’s top-10 in both scoring and rebounding and is one of only two players averaging 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists this season.

Antetokounmpo, who was named the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after scoring a game-high 35 points on a perfect 16-for-16 shooting, enters this year’s All-Star Game as the game’s all-time leader in scoring average at 28.8 points per game.

Joining Antetokounmpo as starters for the 71st NBA All-Star Game are Stephen Curry (Golden State), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Denver), Ja Morant (Memphis), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) and Trae Young (Atlanta).

The rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where the two team captains, Durant and James, will select from the pool of starters and reserves in each conference and make their picks without regard to conference affiliation. The reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, selected the NBA head coaches, will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 3. The All-Star Draft will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10.