Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Month For The Fourth Time This Season

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March/April, the NBA announced today. This is the fourth Player of the Month honor for Antetokounmpo this season after he won the award for the months of February, December and October/November. This month’s honor marks the fifth time he’s won Player of the Month in his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per game, while shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 75.8 percent from the foul line, in March/April. While leading the Bucks to a 12-4 record in his games played in March and April, Antetokounmpo tallied a career-high 52 points vs. Philadelphia on March 17 and added two 40-point games, three 30-point games and eight 20-point games. His 45-points, 13 rebounds and six assists without a turnover at Philadelphia on April 4 was the first 45-point, 10-rebound, five-assist and no turnover game in the NBA since Michael Jordan accomplished the feat on Nov. 3, 1989. The 128-122 win over the 76ers also earned Milwaukee the top seed throughout the 2019 Playoffs.

Overall this season, Antetokounmpo averaged career-highs in points (27.7, 3rd in the NBA), rebounds (12.5, 6th in the NBA) and assists (5.9) per game, while shooting a franchise record 57.8 percent from the field.