Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, the NBA announced today. This is the third Player of the Month honor for Antetokounmpo this season after he won the award for the months of December and October/November. This month’s honor marks the fourth time he’s won Player of the Month in his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, while shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three, in February. While leading the Bucks to a 9-0 record in his games played last month, Antetokounmpo tallied one 40-point game and four 30-point games. He also had four games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds and recorded a triple-double in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 13, scoring 33 points with 19 rebounds and a season-high tying 11 assists.

Overall this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (27.0, 7th in the NBA), rebounds (12.6, 5th in the NBA) and assists (5.9) per game while shooting a career-best 58.1 percent from the field.