Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 28, the NBA announced today.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 37.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steal per game. He scored at least 35 points in all three games, extending his career-long streak of scoring 35 points to four games, and joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to have a 35-point scoring streak of four games or longer. Antetokounmpo also hauled in double-digit rebounds in two of his three games last week, pushing his NBA-leading number of games with 30 points and 10 rebounds this season to 10.

In his eighth season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points (5th in the NBA), 11.8 rebounds (4th in the NBA), 5.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. He’s recorded a double-double in 24 of his 34 games this season and is one of only two players in the league averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

This is second time this season Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week (Feb. 1-7) and the 15th time in his career.