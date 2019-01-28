Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 21-27, the NBA announced today. This is the fifth time this season that Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the eighth time in his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game last week while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. The Bucks went 2-1 to improve their NBA-best record to 35-13.

Antetokounmpo, who was also announced as a 2019 NBA All-Star Game captain and starter last week, is averaging 26.6 points (8th in the NBA), 12.7 rebounds (6th in the NBA), 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in 2018-19. He also ranks 10th in the league with a 57.5 field goal percentage this season.