Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE (Dec. 18, 2023) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 11-17. This is his first Player of the Week honor this season and the 22nd of his career.

Leading the Bucks to a 4-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 36.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 63.9% from the field. He scored a career-high and franchise-record 64 points on Dec. 13 vs. Indiana, including a franchise-record 24 free throws on a franchise-best 32 attempts. His 64 points came on 71.4% shooting, making him just the fifth player in NBA history to score 60+ points on 70% shooting. Antetokounmpo also became the Bucks’ all-time leader in rebounding on Dec. 17 against Houston, hauling in a season-high 17 boards to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7,161) for the top spot.