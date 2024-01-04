Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December

MILWAUKEE (Jan. 4, 2023) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced today. This is Antetokounmpo’s 10th Player of the Month honor in his career.

Leading the Bucks to an 11-2 record last month, Antetokounmpo averaged 32.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 61.6% from the field. He had a historic night on Dec. 13 vs. Indiana, setting franchise records for points (64), free throws made (24) and free throws attempted (32). Antetokounmpo also became the Bucks’ all-time leader in rebounding on Dec. 17 against Houston, hauling in a then-season-high 17 boards to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7,161) for the top spot.

Antetokounmpo scored 30+ points on 60% shooting a league-high seven times in December, helping the Bucks achieve the highest-scoring December in NBA history (131.5 ppg). He also recorded two triple-doubles, including one with a career-high 16 assists on Dec. 19 vs. San Antonio. His 6.8 assists per game last month marked a career-high for December.