Friday's Bucks Game Registers Highest Rating In 8 Seasons

Friday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets telecast on FOX Sports Wisconsin was the highest-rated regular season Bucks game since 2010.

The match-up against the Hornets generated a 4.40 household rating in the Milwaukee DMA, according to Nielsen Media Research, peaking at a 5.22 HH (previous high was 4.55 HH on November 16, 2010).

In the Milwaukee market, 8,685 households represent one rating point. That means over 45,000 households in Milwaukee were tuned in to watch the team get their 35th win of the season.

Bucks ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin are currently +10% year-over-year and +17.5% January/December. The Bucks head into tonight’s game at Detroit (FOX Sports Wisconsin, 6 p.m. tip-off) with an NBA-best record of 35-13.