FOX Sports Wisconsin Announces Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 Second Half Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced its broadcast schedule Monday for the second half of the Bucks’ 2020-21 NBA season. FOX Sports Wisconsin (rebranding as Bally Sports Wisconsin in the coming weeks) will televise 34 games. Coverage continues March 11 at 6:30 p.m. when the Bucks take on the New York Knicks.

The 34-game second half schedule on FOX Sports Wisconsin includes 16 telecasts from Fiserv Forum and 18 road games. When combined with the first half schedule, the network will televise 64 games this season.

The regional sports network’s broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke with analysts Marques Johnson and Steve Novak. Zora Stephenson will once again handle reporting.

“Bucks Live” presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast. The pre and postgame shows will be hosted by Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez alongside Steve Novak and Marques Johnson.

2021 MILWAUKEE BUCKS SECOND HALF BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change | +Airs on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

FOX Sports Wisconsin channel availability can be found here.

About FOX Sports Wisconsin

Sinclair-owned regional sports networks, FOX Sports Wisconsin presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans throughout the state of Wisconsin, the regional networks produce over 200 live sporting events every year. For complete regional sports news, telecast schedules and more, follow the networks on social media @fswisconsin.