Fiserv Forum Ribbon-Cutting, Open House and 4th Annual Bucks Summer Block Party Presented by Klement's Set for Sunday

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s new world-class sports and entertainment venue, will officially open its doors to the community on Sunday, Aug. 26.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which begins at 12 p.m. on the plaza outside of Fiserv Forum, is scheduled to be attended by Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, Thon Maker, Khris Middleton and D.J. Wilson, Bucks alumni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Vin Baker and Michael Redd, Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Senator Herb Kohl, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, Fiserv President and CEO Jeff Yabuki and Bucks President Peter Feigin. The public is invited to attend.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community on Sunday,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “Fiserv Forum will be a place of pride for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin and we invite everyone to come celebrate the opening together.”

As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, former Bucks owner Sen. Herb Kohl will be honored with the dedication of Herb Kohl Way. In addition, the world’s largest welcome mat, measuring 92-feet long by 24-feet wide, will be unveiled outside of Fiserv Forum to welcome the community into its new home.

Following the ribbon cutting, Fiserv Forum will hold an Open House for the community to get its first look inside the arena. Visitors will be able to go on self-guided tours of the venue to see the atrium, the arena bowl, BMO Club, Mezzanine Club, Panorama Club, main concourse, upper concourse and suite level. This will also be the first time the community can experience Fiserv Forum’s dynamic, locally-focused food and beverage program, MKEat, as concession stands throughout the arena will be operational during the event. The Bucks Pro Shop locations inside Fiserv Forum will also be open.

BMO Harris Bank card holders will have the exclusive opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art Bucks locker room. A limited number of locker room tours will be available to BMO card holders who register for their tour at the BMO Harris Bank tent located near the BMO Entrance to Fiserv Forum on Juneau Ave.

In celebration of the opening of Fiserv Forum, the Fourth Annual Bucks Summer Block Party Presented by Klement’s will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Block Party will take place rain or shine outside of Fiserv Forum on Juneau Ave. between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. There will be live, local music including Grace Weber, Wait for Morning, Shonn Hinton and Shotgun. National hip-hop icon Skyzoo, a lineup of local hip-hop performers and a separate stage featuring local DJs will also perform. The Block Party will include plenty of food options, family-friendly activities, a Monster Jam Truck, games and additional vendors to celebrate the opening of Fiserv Forum in style. The Bucks Entertainment teams, including Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Rim Rockers and Hoop Troop, will be in attendance.

Fiserv Forum will host its first-ever show on Tuesday, Sept. 4, when global superstar rock band The Killers perform the Grand Opening concert with Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes. Tickets can be purchased here.

Admission into the Fiserv Forum Open House and Fourth Annual Bucks Summer Block Party presented by Klement’s is free, but visitors planning to attend need to claim their free ticket at www.bucks.com/openhouse. Fans can then manage their tickets and use them for entry via the free Bucks app. Parking is available in both the Fifth Street Parking Structure and the Bradley Center Parking Structure for just $5.