Everything You Need To Know About Game 4 Of The 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game Info

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Sunday, June 13

Doors Open: 1:00pm/c

Tip Off: 2:00pm/ct

Tickets

Extremely limited tickets are still available for Game 4 and can be purchased by visiting bucks.com/tickets/playoffs.

Mobile Tickets

Ensure quick and easy entry to Fiserv Forum by downloading the Bucks App prior to your arrival and having your tickets ready to scan. Please reference our Mobile Ticket Guide for more information on how to access and manage your tickets.

Giveaways

The first 10,000 fans attending Game 4 will receive a "Fear the Deer" Bucks T-Shirt courtesy of Pick 'n Save. The t-shirts for the first 10,000 fans will be distributed on the concourse and not at the door. They can be picked-up at one of these locations:

Main Concourse

109 Guest Concierge Desk



Outside Sec. 113



Outside Sec. 120

Upper Concourse

Outside Sec. 201



212 Guest Concierge Desk

There will also be 2,500 rally towels courtesy of WE Energies available on the plaza for Game 4. These will be distributed after the game starts at 2:00pm/ct.

Food & Beverage Ordering

Getting your favorite food and beverage items at Fiserv Forum has never been easier. Download the Bucks app to order directly from your seats for pickup through our completely contactless ordering experience.

Purchase your favorite traditional stadium fare along with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for pick up in a designated location once your order is complete. You will receive a text message as well as a push notification in the app once your order is complete.

Looking to get drinks only? Check out the Coors Light Beer Button! You can order any alcoholic beverage (both beer and cocktails) from your seat and pick it up in just minutes!

Fiserv Forum favorites are back in select stands for walk up ordering. This includes Iron Grate BBQ, FreshFin Poke, Chick-Fil-A and more of our favorites. These items will not be available for mobile ordering and only available at their specific location.

Deer District Events & Activities

Fans who aren't attending Game 4 at Fiserv Forum will still have the opportunity to enjoy it from the Deer District. In addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden, a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch.

The Deer District will include food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more. Entertainment will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream

Game 4 will be nationally-televised on ABC. The radio broadcast will be on BMO Bucks Radio Network (AM620 WTMJ locally) and ESPN Radio.

Don't forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Bucks Pro Shop

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open for those with tickets to Game 4 at 1:00pm/ct. A trailer packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise is also located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 1:00pm/ct when the plaza opens.

New Fiserv Forum Bag Policy

Fans visiting Fiserv Forum and the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light, as additional security enhancements will be implemented for the Playoff season.

With the exception of medical or diaper bags, bags and purses are no longer permitted inside Fiserv Forum. Guests entering Fiserv Forum are limited to a wallet no larger than 4”x6”x1”.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Parking

Parking is available at the Highland Garage for Round 2 playoff games. Fans can purchase parking in advance at the link below.

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options, visit https://www.fiservforum.com/directions-parking.

