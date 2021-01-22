Coach Bud's Assists for Hunger Initiative Returns for Third Consecutive Season

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin have partnered for the third consecutive season to raise awareness and tackle hunger across the state with Coach Bud’s Assists for Hunger initiative. As part of the initiative, during the 2020-21 season Budenholzer will donate $15 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for every assist the Bucks record, with a minimum commitment of $25,000.

Last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Budenholzer doubled his commitment to the initiative and donated $63,750 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Coupled with the 389 assists the Bucks have already racked up so far in the 2020-21 season, Budenholzer’s three-year total donation for his Assists for Hunger program currently stands at more than $100,000.

“Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is a winning partner in helping to fight hunger in our state,” said Budenholzer. “We are proud that our unselfishness on the court also makes a difference off the court. We look forward to contributing even more funds this season to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and continuing the fight to tackle hunger in our community.”

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin food banks are able to provide food for nearly three meals for every dollar donated, meaning one assist by the Bucks will equal approximately 45 meals. With a minimum contribution of $25,000 this season, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will be able to provide food for at least 75,000 meals through this season’s program.

“We are so excited to be partnering again with Coach Bud and the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO. “They have been tremendous supporters of our mission to solve hunger. Their continued support through the Assists for Hunger program will help so many Milwaukee families facing hunger during what is a critical time for our communities. Not only does the program provide meals to the food insecure, it raises awareness on the issue of hunger faced by so many of our neighbors.”

Fans are encouraged to join Budenholzer in his effort to tackle hunger statewide by donating to their local food bank. To find a local food bank, or to learn more about Feeding Wisconsin, visit www.FeedingWisconsin.org.