The Bucks Pro Shop has partnered with designer Warren Lotas to release an exclusive collaboration at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, October 30th. The limited-edition t-shirt and hoodie are available in-store only and will NOT be available online.

Bucks x Warren Lotas Release Details:

Saturday, October 30th at 11am

Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum

*Customers will be limited to 6 items (3 t-shirts and 3 hoodies) per person.