The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Trevon Duval to a Two-Way contract.

A 2017 McDonald’s All-American, Duval went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Duke where he averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Blue Devils. He appeared in five NBA Summer League games for the Houston Rockets and tallied 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.