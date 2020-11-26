Bucks Sign Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Torrey Craig, guard Bryn Forbes and forward Bobby Portis.

“We’ve bolstered the depth of our roster with the additions of Torrey, Bryn and Bobby,” General Manager Jon Horst said. “Together they bring toughness, shooting and playoff experience to our team. We look forward to their continued development playing in Coach Bud’s system.”

Craig, 29, played the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, appearing in 172 games while making 69 starts. Last season with the Nuggets, Craig averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game, playing in 58 games (27 starts). Overall, the 6-7 forward holds career averages of 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.1% from the field in three NBA seasons. Craig’s also appeared in 33 playoff games in his career (14 starts) and is averaging 5.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in postseason action.

After going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft out of the University of South Carolina Upstate, Craig played the first three seasons of his professional career in the Australian and New Zealand National Basketball Leagues, earning Australian NBL Defensive Player of the Year, Australian NBL Most Improved Player, and Australian NBL All-NBL Second Team honors following the 2016-17 season with the Brisbane Bullets.

Forbes, 27, played the last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs where he appeared in 261 games and made 155 starts. The 6-2 guard started 143 of the 145 games he played in the last two seasons with the Spurs and averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 44.0% from the field, 40.8% from three and 85.7% from the free-throw line in those two seasons.

In four seasons with the Spurs, Forbes made the postseason three times and played in 17 postseason contests. In his most recent playoff trip in 2019, Forbes started all seven games for San Antonio and averaged 10.7 points per game while shooting 48.2% overall and 48.4% from three.

Overall, Forbes, who went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Michigan State before signing with the Spurs, holds career averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. He’s a career 43.1% shooter from the field and has knocked down 40.0% of his 3-point attempts throughout his career.

Portis, a 6-10 forward, spent the 2019-20 season with the New York Knicks where he played in 66 games (5 starts) and averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. He also shot 45.0% from the field and 35.8% from three while scoring in double figures 31 times.

Originally selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Arkansas by the Bulls, Portis played the first three and a half seasons of his career with Chicago (221 games) before finishing the 2018-19 season with Washington. Overall, Portis, 25, has played in 315 career games with Chicago, Washington and New York and holds career averages of 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.0% from three.