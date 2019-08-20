Bucks Sign Jaylen Adams And Rayjon Tucker

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guards Jaylen Adams and Rayjon Tucker.

Adams, 23, appeared in 34 games (one start) for the Atlanta Hawks last season and averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game. He also started 20 games for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League and averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. Undrafted out of St. Bonaventure, Adams played four seasons with the Bonnies and as a senior earned AP Honorable Mention All-America, Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and First-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Tucker, 21, went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft as an early entrant following his junior year at Little Rock (AR). In 30 games for the Trojans he averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and was named All-Sun Belt Second Team. He played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast prior to transferring to Little Rock. This summer he participated on the Bucks Summer League entry in Las Vegas and averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.8 minutes per game.