Bucks Sign Javin DeLaurier and Tremont Waters

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Javin DeLaurier and guard Tremont Waters.

DeLaurier, a 6-10, 237-pound forward, appeared in seven games with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League last season and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. After playing with the Swarm, DeLaurier, who went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Duke, played in 11 games with the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he averaged 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game.

A 5-11, 175-pound guard, Waters appeared in 26 games (3 starts) with the Boston Celtics last season and averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists in 9.2 minutes per game. He also shot 40.5% from the field, 39.5% from three and 94.1% from the free-throw line.

Selected by the Celtics with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of LSU, Waters also played in 11 games as a rookie with Boston during the 2019-20 season. Overall, he’s appeared in 37 games in two NBA seasons and holds career averages of 3.8 points and 2.1 assists in 9.6 minutes per game.