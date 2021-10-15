Bucks Sign General Manager Jon Horst To A Contract Extension

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed general manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension.

Since taking over as general manager in June, 2017, Horst has restructured the Bucks’ basketball operations by reimagining roles, responsibilities and processes of the team’s front office staff, and has executed key roster decisions that have transformed the Bucks into a consistent contender and the 2021 NBA Champions.

In his four seasons as general manager, the Bucks have made the playoffs each season, which included two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, an NBA Finals appearance and the team’s first NBA title in 50 years. In addition, over the last three seasons, the Bucks have owned the top regular season record (162-65) and have the most playoff wins (31) in the NBA.

“Jon’s preparedness, decision-making and leadership have been instrumental in the Bucks’ success during his tenure, and he has earned this extension,” said Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan. “We appreciate Jon’s hard work and creativity and are excited that he will continue to lead our basketball operations for years to come.”

“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said. “Thank you to Marc, Wes and Jamie for your continued confidence and trust in me and for giving us the resources to be successful. We have the best ownership in sports, and I’m humbled to work with you. I also want to express my deep appreciation to my great partners and friends, Peter Feigin and Coach Bud, as we continue building sustainable success in Milwaukee. My executive team, led by Milt Newton, is incredible, and I appreciate your support and dedication every day.

“To our players, I’m grateful for your trust, commitment, and belief, and for working incredibly hard to get better every day. You are the reason I get to live my dream, and my family and I are forever grateful. Milwaukee is our home. Go Bucks!”

Since 2017, Horst has upgraded the Bucks’ roster through a number of in-season and off-season trades, free agent signings, draft selections and by signing crucial pieces of the team to multi-year extensions. In 2018, Horst oversaw the hiring process of current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was named the 2018-19 NBA Coach of the Year after the Bucks went a league-best 60-22 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. Horst also took home NBA Executive of the Year honors that year – in only his second season as general manager – becoming just the second general manager in franchise history to win the award.

The 2021-22 season will be Horst’s 14th season with the Bucks after previously serving as director of basketball operations from 2008 until his promotion to general manager in 2017.