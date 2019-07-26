Bucks Sign Frank Mason III and Cam Reynolds to Two-Way Contracts

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guards Frank Mason III and Cam Reynolds to Two-Way contracts. Additionally, the Bucks have signed undrafted rookie forward Luke Maye.

Mason III, 25, appeared in 38 games for the Sacramento Kings last season and averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game. In two seasons with the Kings, Mason III averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds. He was drafted by the Kings with the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after finishing a highly-decorated collegiate career at Kansas as the consensus National Player of the Year.

Reynolds, 24, appeared in 19 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. He began last season with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League where he appeared in 33 games (nine starts) and averaged 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after his collegiate career at Tulane, Reynolds averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Green Wave.

NBA rules permit teams to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and at the conclusion of his season.

Maye, 22, played four seasons at the University of North Carolina and averaged 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 141 games (74 starts). As a sophomore, he was part of the Tar Heels’ National Championship team for which he earned a spot on the South Regional All-Tournament team and was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player. This summer he participated on the Bucks Summer League entry in Las Vegas.