Bucks Sign Elijah Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant.

Bryant, 6-5, 210, spent the last two seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel where he appeared in 100 games across Israeli Super League and EuroLeague action. This season, Bryant averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game with Maccabi Tel Aviv while shooting 47.7% from the field. His international experience also includes playing in 36 games with Hapoel Eilat, also of the Israeli Super League, during the 2018-19 season.

Bryant, 26, went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft out of BYU after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his junior season with the Cougars. The Georgia native then played with the Philadelphia 76ers Summer League team in 2018 before appearing in four games with the Bucks Summer League team in 2019 where he averaged 14.3 points in 23.3 minutes per game.

Bryant will wear No. 3 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster is at 17 players.