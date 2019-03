The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard Trevon Duval. The undrafted rookie from Duke originally signed a Two-Way contract on July 24, 2018.

Duval appeared in three games for the Bucks this season and averaged 1.7 points in 1.9 minutes per game.

In 38 games (21 starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, Duval averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.