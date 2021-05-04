Bucks Play-By-Play Announcer Jim Paschke To Retire At Conclusion Of 2020-21 NBA Season

Jim Paschke, the Milwaukee Bucks’ renowned play-by-play television announcer, will retire at the conclusion of the 2020-21 NBA season, marking the end of a 35-year award-winning career broadcasting Bucks games.

Paschke’s decision was announced in an exclusive one-on-one interview with the NBA’s reigning two-time Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, that aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin prior to tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. The full interview can be seen HERE.

Paschke’s overall broadcasting career spanned 48 years, during which he called more than 2,000 Bucks games that aired on WVTV 18, WCGV 24, Midwest Sports Channel, FOX Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Throughout his time with the Bucks, Paschke worked year-round on telecasts, television projects and other team broadcast ventures, and regularly contributed video content to the team’s website and in-game entertainment experience. He also served as the team’s Broadcast Director for 24 seasons and was a member of the NBA Broadcast Advisory Board for many years.

In 2018, Paschke became the second-ever recipient of the NBA’s Todd Harris Award, which is named in honor of longtime NBA executive Todd Harris and recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive who is the ultimate team player and inspires people to make every day brighter.

Paschke, together with longtime television partners Jon McGlocklin and Marques Johnson, won five regional Emmy Awards for his work on Bucks broadcasts. In 2007, he became a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a “Friend of Basketball” and in 2013 was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ prestigious Silver Circle, an honor given to outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the local television industry. Paschke was also inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club’s Milwaukee Media Hall of Fame in 2014.

A native of Bloomington, Minnesota, Paschke attended the University of Minnesota and Brown College in Minneapolis. His distinguished broadcasting career began in radio and has also included television roles as the sports director at WMTV in Madison and WITI in Milwaukee. In addition to his 35 years as the television voice of the Bucks, Paschke has called the action for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, Milwaukee Brewers baseball, Milwaukee Admirals hockey, Marquette University basketball and auto races at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Bucks and Bally Sports Wisconsin will honor Paschke throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season on upcoming broadcasts by sharing his most memorable calls, featuring stories from former players and broadcasting colleagues and highlighting the legacy he has forged on Bucks broadcasts. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Please see below for quotes regarding today’s announcement.

Jim Paschke:

“After most every Bucks season when my son Mike was young, I would ask him if he wanted me to retire and be home more. He always said no. Last summer, just before his wedding, he asked me to retire. I said yes. We agreed that I would get the Bucks through another season dealing with COVID-19. I wouldn’t expect someone new to have to do that.

This decision is mine alone. It comes as I have had the privilege of broadcasting Bucks basketball for precisely half of my life.

There are far too many people to thank in a news release, but Bucks fans are at the top of the list. Thank you for patiently allowing me time to grow so many years ago and for continuing to welcome us into your home. I ask that you continue your support for the next privileged person to sit in the seat inaugurated by Eddie Doucette. It is an honor to sit in it.

Thanks to Senator Kohl, the current Bucks ownership group, past and present leadership groups, as well as players and coaches who have all supported me in so many ways.

The Bucks have presented me with amazing broadcast partners, starting with Jon McGlocklin, followed by Joe Wolf, Jim Chones, Sidney Moncrief, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak. Zora Stephenson currently heads a long list of broadcast professionals that I have been privileged to work with. Thanks to all.

You will see me in Milwaukee. Please say hello. Do good and be well.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

“Congratulations to my friend Jim on a legendary broadcasting career. Jim is a great person and I always enjoyed the time we spent together each season in our one-on-one interviews and during our road trips. I know how much preparation, effort and care he put into his career with the Bucks and I wish him good health and happiness in the next chapter of his life.”

Peter Feigin:

“A big congratulations to Jim on an amazing career. For nearly four decades, Jim has been the steady anchor and voice of Bucks basketball, and he will be missed by all of us. Jim’s professionalism, passion and humor have made him into a fan favorite and a Wisconsin treasure. We wish Jim all the best in his retirement and extend to him our sincerest thanks for all he has done for the Bucks organization over the past 35 years.”

Marques Johnson:

“I want to wish my broadcast partner and friend, Jim Paschke, the sincerest of best wishes as he embarks upon this next chapter of his life. He has been the consummate professional, and I have learned much from working with him. His longevity in this business shows the level of appreciation the people of Milwaukee have for his superior ability. I will miss our conversations about the game of basketball, but more importantly, our passionate discussions about the game of life. Be well my friend and enjoy.”