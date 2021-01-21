Bucks Launch Courtside Live, Presented by FOX Sports Wisconsin, on Bucks.com and Bucks App

The Milwaukee Bucks have become the only NBA team to host a 90-minute pregame show by launching Courtside Live presented by FOX Sports Wisconsin. The show, which starts two hours before each home game, airs live on Bucks.com and on the Bucks app, and in the future will also appear on FOXSportsWisconsin.com.

Hosted by Justin Garcia and Melanie Ricks, Courtside Live brings all of the pregame action and excitement from Fiserv Forum to Bucks fans virtually as fans are unable to attend games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtside Live gives fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes content that was previously only available to spectators in the arena. This content includes live look-ins of players’ on-court warmups, appearances by Bango, DJ Shawna and other Bucks Entertainment Network personalities, along with trivia, contests and other games.

Courtside Live also live streams Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s pregame media availability and features commentary from Bucks TV and radio personalities, team executives and interviews with media that cover the team. Coverage concludes a half hour before each game, leading right into FOX Sports Wisconsin and the BMO Bucks Radio Network’s pregame shows.

To tune-in to Courtside Live presented by FOX Sports Wisconsin before tonight’s game against the Lakers, or prior to any Bucks home game, visit www.bucks.com/live or download the Bucks app on all iOS and Android devices at www.bucks.com/app.