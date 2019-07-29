Bucks Hire Chad Forcier As Assistant Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Chad Forcier as an assistant coach.

Forcier (for-SEAR), who has 23 years of coaching experience in the NBA as an assistant coach, joins the Bucks after spending the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic for two seasons (2016-18) after spending nine seasons with the San Antonio Spurs from 2007-16.

In San Antonio, Forcier worked alongside then assistant coach and now current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer for six seasons from 2007-13. The Spurs went a combined 329-147 (.691) during those six seasons, advancing to the Western Conference Finals three times and to the NBA Finals in 2013. Forcier then went on to win an NBA Championship in 2014 with San Antonio. Overall, the Spurs went 513-209 (.711) in Forcier’s nine seasons with the team, winning at least 50 games every season with three 60-win campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to have Chad join our staff and to work with him once again,” said Budenholzer. “Chad is an experienced NBA coach who excels in player development and teaching the game. He will be a great addition to the coaching staff and will have a major impact on the team. It’s a pleasure to welcome Chad to the Bucks.”

Forcier has also held NBA assistant coaching positions with Detroit (2001-03) and Indiana (2003-07), where he reached the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2003 with the Pistons and in 2004 with the Pacers. A graduate of Seattle Pacific University, Forcier began his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1992, staying with the team until 1997. He then spent three seasons (1997-2000) as an assistant coach at Oregon State University and one season (2000-01) at the University of Portland before returning to the NBA in 2001.