Bucks Game To Air On WTMJ Radio For 52nd Consecutive Season

Milwaukee Bucks games will air on WTMJ Radio during the 2019-20 season, marking the 52nd consecutive season Bucks games will air on the station. The games can be heard locally on 620 AM and 103.3 FM WTMJ with Ted Davis returning to call the action for his 23rd season. Dennis Krause will continue to join Davis in the booth for home games, marking his 24th season as color analyst.

WTMJ Radio remains the flagship station of the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network, which brings Bucks games on the radio to 15 cities on 18 different frequencies across Wisconsin. Locally, Bucks games that do not air on WTMJ Radio throughout the season due to sports scheduling conflicts will be broadcast on 94.5 FM ESPN.

New to this season’s programming will be a 90-minute postgame game show following every Bucks game. Hosted by Justin Garcia, the first 30 minutes of the postgame show will air on WTMJ Radio before the final hour concludes on 94.5 FM ESPN. The one-hour Bucks Weekly Show, which debuted on WTMJ Radio last season, will also continue during the 2019-20 season.

“WTMJ Radio is the premier radio station in the state and we are excited to expand our partnership this season,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We look forward to another great season with Ted, Dennis and Justin bringing Bucks basketball to fans across the state.”

“We are proud to continue our relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks and develop new ways to bring the excitement of Bucks basketball to fans across the state, with live play-by-play on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and expanded Bucks content on 94.5 ESPN,” said Good Karma Brands Vice President and Market Manager Steve Wexler.