Bucks, Froedtert & MCW Health Network to Welcome Newborns in 2019 with Keepsake Blanket

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network will welcome every baby born at its hospitals in 2019 with a keepsake “Welcome to the Family!” receiving blanket.

Beginning on Jan. 1, the blankets will be distributed to every newborn at Froedtert & MCW Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend and St. Catherine’s Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie throughout the year.

“We’re always thrilled to welcome new Bucks fans to the world and we’re pleased to give newborns across Froedtert’s health network a special keepsake blanket that they’ll cherish for years to come,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin.

“Parenting, like basketball, is a team sport. So we’re grateful to the Milwaukee Bucks for extending their generosity to our very littlest patients to make sure they leave Froedtert & MCW birth centers with a cozy keepsake,” said Froedtert Health president and CEO Cathy Jacobson.