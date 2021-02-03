Bucks Assign Jordan Nwora And Sam Merrill To NBA G League

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward Jordan Nwora to the Salt Lake City Stars and guard Sam Merrill to the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League. Additionally, Two-Way rookie forward Mamadi Diakite has been transferred to the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

Nwora has played in 10 games for the Bucks this season and is averaging 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.

Merrill has played in nine games for the Bucks this season and is averaging 1.6 points, 1.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game.

Diakite has yet to appear in a game for Milwaukee this season.