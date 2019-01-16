Bucks Assign Donte DiVincenzo and Christian Wood to Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Christian Wood to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

DiVincenzo has played in 23 games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while Wood has appeared in six games with Milwaukee and is averaging 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds a contest.

In 13 games (all starts) with the Herd this season, Wood is averaging a team-high 27.7 points with 12.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 assists per game. DiVincenzo has played in three games (all starts) with the Herd in 2018-19 and is averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.

Both will be in uniform for the Herd today as it takes on the Erie Bayhawks at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., at 11:30 a.m.