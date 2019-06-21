Bucks Aquire Jon Leuer From Detroit

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward Jon Leuer (LOO-er) from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Tony Snell and the draft rights to Kevin Porter Jr.

Leuer, 30, appeared in 41 games (one start) last season with Detroit and averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Bucks with the 40th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Leuer has career averages of 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 377 games with Milwaukee, Cleveland, Memphis, Phoenix and Detroit.

Snell, 27, appeared in 74 games (12 starts) last season with Milwaukee and averaged 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. The 20th overall pick by Chicago in the 2013 NBA Draft, Snell has career averages of 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 442 games with the Bucks and Bulls.

As a freshman at USC last season, Porter Jr. appeared in 21 games (four starts) and averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also shot 47.1% from the field and 41.2% from three.