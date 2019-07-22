Bucks Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule
Bucks to host Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Minnesota on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Fiserv Forum
The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 2019 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center.
The Bucks will host two preseason games at Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Utah and Thursday, Oct. 17 against Minnesota. Both games will start at 7 p.m. CT. The rest of the preseason schedule includes games at Dallas on Friday, Oct. 11 and at Washington on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The complete preseason schedule is below.
2019 Preseason Schedule
Monday, Oct. 7
@ Chicago
United Center
7 p.m. (CT)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
vs. Utah
Fiserv Forum
7 p.m. (CT)
Friday, Oct. 11
@ Dallas
American Airlines Center
7:30 p.m. (CT)
Sunday, Oct. 13
@ Washington
Capital One Arena
6 p.m. (CT)
Thursday, Oct. 17
vs. Minnesota
Fiserv Forum
7 p.m. (CT)
Tickets for the two games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5, and can be purchased at www.bucks.com or by calling 1-877-428-BUCK. Groups looking to purchase tickets for both home games should call 414-227-0599 to speak with a Bucks representative.
