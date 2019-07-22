Bucks Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 2019 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center.

The Bucks will host two preseason games at Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Utah and Thursday, Oct. 17 against Minnesota. Both games will start at 7 p.m. CT. The rest of the preseason schedule includes games at Dallas on Friday, Oct. 11 and at Washington on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The complete preseason schedule is below.

2019 Preseason Schedule

Monday, Oct. 7

@ Chicago

United Center

7 p.m. (CT)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

vs. Utah

Fiserv Forum

7 p.m. (CT)

Friday, Oct. 11

@ Dallas

American Airlines Center

7:30 p.m. (CT)

Sunday, Oct. 13

@ Washington

Capital One Arena

6 p.m. (CT)

Thursday, Oct. 17

vs. Minnesota

Fiserv Forum

7 p.m. (CT)

Tickets for the two games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5, and can be purchased at www.bucks.com or by calling 1-877-428-BUCK. Groups looking to purchase tickets for both home games should call 414-227-0599 to speak with a Bucks representative.