Bucks and Klement Sausage Company Launch Co-Branded Klement's Uncured Beef Franks to be Available at Local Grocery Stores

Klement Sausage Company and the Milwaukee Bucks are launching co-branded Uncured Beef Franks to give fans a fun way to cheer the deer while watching games at home.

“Fans have showed us how much they enjoy the uncured all beef franks at Fiserv Forum, we knew we would have a proven winner by bringing this product to local grocery stores,” said Marnie Seidl, Marketing Manager at Klement’s, who led the product launch. “By co-branding the packaging with the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s a great example of the synergy our teams have.”

“We are thrilled to offer fans at home the opportunity to enjoy the delicious Klement’s uncured beef franks that are favorites at Fiserv Forum,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy. “We appreciate our terrific partnership with Klement’s, a great Milwaukee company, and for making it possible to bring a taste of Fiserv Forum to everyone.”

The new uncured beef franks offer the same great taste fans enjoy at Bucks games, and which are made with premium cuts of beef, all-natural ingredients with no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors or fillers. The uncured beef franks can be enjoyed on the grill, in a skillet or in your favorite recipe to create your very own unforgettable Bucks moment.

Klement’s Uncured Beef Franks can be found in the refrigerated meat section of major Wisconsin grocery stores. For more information on where to find, visit www.klements.com.

In addition to the co-branded uncured beef franks, the partnership between Klement’s and the Bucks continues to expand. As part of a new content series featuring Fiserv Forum's Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman, Klement's Sausage has been bringing an enhanced arena food experience straight to Bucks fans homes with Cooking with Klement's. The content series features a new Klement's recipe and tutorial video with Chef Hardiman each month, January through May. The final recipe in May will be released on Friday, May 14 and feature the new Klement's all uncured beef frank just in time for grilling season.

Klement's Sausage has also joined forces with Pick 'n Save to highlight the new co-branded Klement’s and Bucks packaged product at over 100 stores throughout the state of Wisconsin, April 28 through May 25, as part of the launch at retail stores, Klement's, the Bucks, and Pick 'n Save are running a homegating social enter to win contest where six lucky fans will win either one grand prize homegating prize pack, including a bluetooth remote control cooler and sausage for a year from Klement's, Bucks swag, and a gift card from Pick 'n Save or five runner up prize packs to enhance your gameday at home. Fans can learn more at www.bucks.com/klements.

About KLEMENTS SAUSAGE CO., INC.

For 65 years, KLEMENT’S has been making moments better by making sausage the right way. Right here in Milwaukee. Crafted in small batches from old family recipes by Master Sausage Makers. Klement’s Sausages make any moment one to savor. Additional information on other product offerings and recipes can be found on KLEMENTS.COM or on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and TWITTER.