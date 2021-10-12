American Transmission Co. And Milwaukee Bucks Team Up for Sixth Season of Trees for Threes Program

The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) are teaming up to make schools across Wisconsin greener for the sixth consecutive season with the Trees for Threes program. During the 2021-22 regular season, for every 3-pointer the Bucks knock down at Fiserv Forum, ATC will donate one tree. After the season, the trees will be planted at schools across Wisconsin.

Over the last five years, the Trees for Threes program has resulted in more than 2,300 trees donated to help make Wisconsin greener. Last season, the Bucks connected on 549 threes at Fiserv Forum – the third-most threes made at home by a team in the NBA – which led to ATC donating 549 trees to 191 schools in 51 counties across the state.

“Our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Trees for Threes program is a win for local schools and the environment,” said Gregory Levesque, ATC’s director of Corporate Communications, Policy and Strategy. “Trees for Threes is all about connecting students with educational opportunities that also help improve the environment. We’re proud to continue our relationship with the Bucks for the sixth consecutive season to plant more trees at Wisconsin schools.”

Beginning today, eligible schools in Wisconsin can sign up to receive as many as five trees from this season’s Trees for Threes program. Schools can sign up by visiting www.atcllc.com/treesforthrees. Bucks fans can also track the number of threes the Bucks make at Fiserv Forum this season by visiting www.bucks.com/trees.

