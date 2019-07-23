414 Crew To Debut At Bucks Games Next Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will debut a new co-ed dance team of high-caliber performers at Bucks games during the 2019-20 season at Fiserv Forum. Open to all men and women ages 18 and older (as of Sept. 1, 2019), the “414 Crew” will showcase its dancing, breaking, tricking and tumbling talents at Bucks home games next season while serving as brand ambassadors for the team at events and community appearances. The 414 Crew will replace the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers.

“We’re excited for our game-night entertainment to continue to evolve by broadening our reach and ensuring an inclusive environment,” said Johnny Watson, Bucks Executive Producer of Arena & Event Presentation. “The 414 Crew will feature a diverse group of performers with skillsets that will focus on engaging and energizing the NBA’s most passionate fan base at Bucks games and in the community.”

Auditions for the first-ever 414 Crew will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center (1201 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee). Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the audition set to begin at 6 p.m. Free parking is available in the Highland Parking Structure on the corner of Highland Ave. and Sixth St. A finalist bootcamp will then be held from Aug. 19-23.

Those auditioning should have strong performance and speaking skills, must be willing to commit to a mandatory team practice once a week and Bucks home games, community appearances and events around the greater Milwaukee area for one full year. Participants should also be able to perform in front of large crowds. For any questions on the 414 Crew, or for more information, please contact Melanie Ricks at MRicks@bucks.com or visit www.bucks.com/414crew.