The NBA announced today that the Milwaukee Bucks’ final two games of the regular season against the Miami Heat this Saturday, and the Chicago Bulls this Sunday, will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and 8 p.m. CT, respectively.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Miami Heat – 7 p.m. CT – Fiserv Forum

Sunday, May 16 at Chicago Bulls – 8 p.m. CT – United Center

Both games will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin and can be heard across the BMO Bucks Radio Network.