Milwaukee Bucks First Round Playoff Tickets to Go On Sale Wednesday, March 20

Single-game Bucks tickets for all potential First Round games of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Fans can purchase tickets, which are expected to sell quickly, by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs. There is a limit of four tickets per customer.

The only way fans can ensure playoff tickets to all 2019 Bucks home playoff games is through the purchase of a 2019-20 full season ticket memberships. Fans can purchase a full season ticket membership for next season by calling 414-227-0599. A limited number of group tickets and premium space rentals are also available for the 2019 NBA Playoffs. To inquire about these options, visit www.bucks.com/playoffs.