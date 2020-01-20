Milwaukee Bucks and We Energies team up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks and We Energies have teamed up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of our country’s most influential civil rights leaders, during the Bucks’ home matchup against the Chicago Bulls set to tip off today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at 4 p.m.

At halftime, the Bucks will host the winners of the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest presented by We Energies, which was held in December. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade delivered speeches focused on the theme “Your life has significance,” and the 17 winners will be acknowledged for their insightful speeches tonight.

Additionally, special player tributes to Dr. King will take place throughout the game.

Today’s matchup is one of the final four Milwaukee Monday games remaining this season, and features an exclusive T-shirt designed by Rep Wisconsin. A limited number of tickets for today’s game are still available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visitBucks.com/Tickets.