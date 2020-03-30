Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers Donate $37,500 to Hunger Relief Efforts

Following the Packers’ recent playoff run, during which the Packers and Milwaukee Bucks both sold a special, limited edition t-shirt featuring the logos of both teams and the time-honored Packers cheer, “Go Pack Go,” the teams raised $37,500 to donate to hunger relief efforts.

Half of the funds will go to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay, and half will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The shirts, which sold for $19.95, were available for purchase during the Packers’ playoff run at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field and online at packersproshop.com.

Wisconsin sports teams have a history of supporting each other throughout their seasons in a variety of ways, including attendance at games, video board shout-outs and social media posts. The intensity of the support increases during postseason competition, especially with Wisconsin sports fans statewide.