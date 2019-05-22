Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament Coming to Plaza in Front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament will take place on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15. Celebrating its 46th year, the national, family-friendly event is for basketball fans of all ages and experience levels.
Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions in one of three categories: Junior, Adult or Top. The age, height and experience of all four players on each team are considered in bracketing. Teams receive at least three scheduled games each tournament.
TOURNAMENT DATES:
September 14-15
TEAM ENTRY FEE:
Before 7/1 - $140
After 7/1 - $160
ONLINE REGISTRATION DEADLINE:
August 27, 2019
