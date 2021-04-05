Jrue Holiday Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, March 29 through Sunday, April 4, the NBA announced today.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record on the road last week, Holiday averaged 26.8 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 62.7% from the field, 45.8% from three and 85.7% from the free-throw line. He scored at least 20 points in all four games, which marks a season-long streak, and ended the week with consecutive double-doubles against Portland (22 points, 10 assists) and Sacramento (33 points, 11 assists).

Holiday’s 33 points in Saturday’s win over the Kings were a new season-high and were the most he’s scored in a game since March of last season, while his back-to-back double-doubles were the first time he’s done that since February of last season.

In his 12th season, and first with the Bucks, Holiday is averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals (2nd in the NBA) per game while knocking down a career-high 50.9% of his shots from the field, a career-high-tying 39% of his attempts from three and 81.6% of his free throws. In the 35 games he’s started this season, the Bucks are 25-10.

This is the first time Holiday has earned Player of the Week honors in his career. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (3 times) as Bucks to win Player of the Week this season.