The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund Announce Second Round of Funding for Black Owned Businesses and Nonprofits, Providing $1,000,000 in Grant Money

Today, NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, announce the recipients of the second round of grants from the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund). Last year, Jrue boldly pledged the remainder of his 2020 NBA salary as a progressive step toward combating systemic racism by creating the JLH Fund. In this second round of funding, the JLH Fund is distributing $1,000,000 in unrestricted grant funding to (25) Black-led nonprofit organizations and (25) Black-owned businesses. The primary focus cities of the 2021 grants are in the Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Los Angeles areas, with priority given to organizations focused on social impact and creating a more equitable future for underserved communities.

“We are so excited to announce the 2021 JLH Fund round 2 grantees and provide much needed funding to the businesses and nonprofits that need our support. With the addition of coaching and training cohorts provided to the recipients, we also extend the extra resources needed to help them thrive. We look at all JLH Fund recipients as part of our extended family and we could not be more thrilled to be working with these businesses and nonprofits,” said the Holidays.

Indianapolis Area Black-Led Nonprofits: Ashley Nora Art, Eclectic Soul VOICES, George Washington Hub Club INC, Growing Places Indy

Indianapolis Area Black-Owned Businesses: Black World Schoolers Mobile Bookstore

Los Angeles Area Black-Led Nonprofits: Boys 2 Gentlemen Leadership Inc., The Confess Project, The Connective, ESP Education and Leadership Institute, The Menternship

Los Angeles Area Black-Owned Businesses: Cross Fitness, Maddy Bear Cakes, Ova Media Group/Step 1 TV Studios, Plus One, Prosperity Market

Milwaukee Area Black-Led Nonprofits: Adullam Outreach, African American RoundTable, Black Space, Future Urban Leadership Foundation, STRYV365, Urban Underground

Milwaukee Area Black-Owned Businesses: Pump Five Fuel Delivery Service, Embody Yoga, Flora Fruit Company, HouseCall WI, ROCS Software, Sacha’s Veggie Life, Soul Brew Kombucha

New Orleans Area Black-Led Nonprofits: Covenant House New Orleans, Grow Dat Youth Farm, Liberty’s Kitchen, Made in New Orleans Foundation, The 18th Ward

New Orleans Area Black-Owned Businesses: Bea’s Bayou Skincare, Remixecology, Spark Mindset, The Space, Velvet Noir Beard & Skin Care, Viola’s Heritage Breads

Additional Black-Led Nonprofit Grantees: DRK Beauty Healing (NY), The Committee for Dignity and Fairness for the Homeless Housing Development Inc. (PA), Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S) (SC), Future Successors (GA), Julian (DC)

Additional Black-Owned Business Grantees: Atlas Monroe (CA), Awesomeli You! (NY), BlackFacts.com, Awkward Games (NY), Grandma’s Place (NY), Seed2Shirt (CA)

Please visit www.jlhfund.org/grantees for more detailed information on the businesses and nonprofits.