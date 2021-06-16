GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO NAMED TO 2020-21 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the league announced today, marking the third consecutive season he has earned All-NBA First Team honors.

In his eighth season, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points (5th in NBA), 11.0 rebounds (T-7th in NBA), 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field (13th in NBA). This was his third straight season averaging at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, joining Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three separate seasons.

Antetokounmpo’s three First Team All-NBA selections now trail only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s four selections for the most in franchise history. In addition to earning First Team honors the past three seasons, Antetokounmpo was also named Second Team All-NBA following him the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, giving him five All-NBA selections for his career. Antetokounmpo’s five selections are now tied with Sidney Moncrief and Abdul-Jabbar for the most in Bucks history.

Antetokounmpo, who was the only unanimous First Team selection, is joined on the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team by Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets).

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.