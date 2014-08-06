Jabari Parker Selected By Peers as Preseason ROY

The results of the 2014-15 NBA.com Rookie Survey are in, and Jabari Parker was selected by his peers as top of the class.

Jabari overwhelmingly won the vote for “Who will be the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year.” Parker received 52.8 percent of the vote, while Chicago’s Doug McDermott and Cleveland’s Andrew Wiggins tied for second with 8.3 percent of the votes.

In the “Which rookie will have the best career” category, Jabari again distanced himself for them pack by receiving 45.9 percent of the votes. Chicago’s Doug McDermott finished second with 13.5 percent and Phoenix’s T.J. Warren third at 8.1 percent.