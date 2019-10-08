Jockey Becomes Presenter Of Mezzanine Club In Fiserv Forum

Kenosha, Wis.-based Jockey International, Inc. has partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum to become the presenter of the Jockey® Club, a premium space on the mezzanine level of the world-class arena. The announcement was made today at a press conference in the Jockey Club with Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and Jockey President and COO Mark Fedyk.

Located on the east side of Fiserv Forum, the 6,500-square-foot Jockey Club is utilized for all Fiserv Forum events, including Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men’s basketball games, concerts and family shows. Overlooking the Fiserv Forum atrium with sweeping views that continue to the surrounding Deer District and downtown Milwaukee, the Jockey Club is also available for private events and business meetings with seating for up to 125 guests.

“As an international brand with its roots in Wisconsin, Jockey is the perfect partner for this space,” said Feigin. “The Jockey Club is one of the premier areas in Fiserv Forum and we look forward to even more people using it during the upcoming Bucks season and throughout all the diverse events at the arena.”

“Jockey is proud to expand on its partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum by becoming the presenter of the Jockey Club,” said Fedyk. “In its 143-year history, Jockey has consistently played in sports marketing, from Babe Ruth to Jim Palmer and Tim Tebow to Bubba Watson. This partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks is a great ‘fit’ for two dynamic Wisconsin-based organizations.”

As part of the partnership, Jockey will also continue its Everyday Heroes salute during select Bucks games at Fiserv Forum this upcoming season. The Everyday Heroes salute recognizes those in the community that have gone above and beyond the call of duty, whether it be active military or a veteran, teacher, coach, first responder or “hero” that has bettered their community in some way.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events, and has been selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In addition to Fiserv, Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.

About Jockey

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family owned company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey® products are sold in more than 145 countries. Jockey is committed to quality and innovation, and the passionate pursuit to satisfy the human need for comfort continues to be the company’s hallmark. Visit Jockey.com to experience the quality and craftsmanship of the Original American Underwear brand.