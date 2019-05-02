Everything You Need To Know About Bucks vs. Celtics Game 3

Who: Bucks vs. Celtics 2019 Playoffs - Round 2

What: Game 3 Watch Party (Series tied 1-1)

When: Friday, May 3 - Plaza Opens at 6pm/ct with Tip Off at 7pm/ct

Where: Fiserv Forum Plaza

Details:

Cheer on the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with other fans on the plaza of Fiserv Forum!

The Bucks are hosting a FREE watch party for all fans to attend on Friday, May 3. Festivities begin at 6 pm/ct and the Bucks tip off against the Celtics at 7pm/ct.

The watch party will include Bango, members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, live music, entertainment, giveaways and a 40-foot TV in front of Fiserv Forum for fans to watch the game. In addition to the screen in front of the Bucks home, The Beer Garden will be open and it's 28-foot screen will also be showing the game.

Bucks Pro Shop:

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open Friday at 10am and will stay open until the buzzer. Two trailers packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise are located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 6 pm/ct when the plaza opens.

Deer District Bag Policy:

Fans visiting the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light as additional security enhancements are implemented for the Playoffs.

A bag search zone will be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering will be subject to search. This includes fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will not be permitted. It is recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Parking:

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options can be found at Bucks.com/Parking.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream:

If you can't make it to the watch party, Game 3 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It can be streamed online via Watch ESPN with authentication from your cable provider HERE. International fans can stream the game via NBA League Pass HERE.

Ted Davis will have the local radio call on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Bucks Radio Network, and the gamecan be heard nationally on ESPN Radio.

Don’t forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.