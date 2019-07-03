Everything You Need To Know About 2019 Summer League

Details:

What: 2019 NBA Summer League

When: Friday, July 5 - Monday, July 15, 2019

Where: Las Vegas, NV - Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack (University of Nevada Las Vegas campus)

Schedule:

The Bucks begin Summer League on Friday, July 5, at 2:30pm CT against the Philadelphia 76ers. They face the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 on Saturday, July 6 at 4 p.m. CT, the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Monday, July 8 at 8pm CT and the Chinese National Team in Game 4 on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 pm CT.

After their four preliminary games, the Top 8 teams (Out of 32) will be seeded in a tournament, which culminates in a Championship Game on Monday, July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.

Summer League Central:

The Bucks Summer League Central page is your one-stop shop for all things Summer League. Visit Bucks.com/summerleague for game updates, player highlights, postgame interviews, photo galleries and more.

How To Watch/Stream:

All of the Bucks' Summer League games will be aired live on ESPN via the ESPN App. Fans can watch online at WatchESPN with authentication from their cable providers. Additionally, Game 1 will be on ESPN 2, Game 2 will be on NBA TV, Game 3 will be on ESPN U and Game 4 will be on NBA TV.

For live updates and exclusive content from NBA Summer League, follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Roster Notes:

Milwaukee's roster consists of 15 players including current Bucks D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown, and two-way player Bonzie Colson. Xavier Munford, who played with the Wisconsin Herd last season, and T.J. Cline, who played with the Bucks' 2018 Summer League team, will also join in Las Vegas. College standouts Fletcher Magee (Wofford) and Luke Maye (North Carolina) will make their Summer League debut after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the Summer League head coach for the Bucks.

Get to know the Bucks Summer League roster HERE and check out photo galleries of the players HERE.