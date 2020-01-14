The Court Is Now A Hot Spot For The Bucks

Largely it goes like that on down the line. Halfway through the season, the Bucks are shooting more threes than all but a half-dozen teams in NBA history, pushing almost 40 per game.

Three-Pointers Attempted Per Game — Single Season — NBA History

1. Rockets — 45.4 (2018–19)

2. Rockets — 44.2 (2019–20)

3. Rockets — 42.3 (2017–18)

4. Mavericks — 40.9 (2019–20)

5. Rockets — 40.3 (2016–17)

6. Wolves — 39.4 (2019–20)

7. Bucks — 39.1 (2019–20)

8. Pelicans — 39.0 (2019–20)

9. Bucks — 38.2 (2018–19)

10. Nets — 37.8 (2019–20)

And although they are middle-of-the-pack in terms of accuracy so far this season (despite having the most accurate three-point shooter in the league), the Bucks get ahead by playing the numbers game that three is more than two. And they get tons of clean looks, based in no small part on Giannis drawing so much attention and then kicking to open shooters, something he has become elite at doing.

Giannis is also now one of their highest-volume three-point shooters, ranking second on the team in threes made behind only Middleton, and doing so at a percentage (.325) that is pushing up toward league average.