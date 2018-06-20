What You Can Get at #17 in the Draft

For the third time in franchise history — and for the third time since 2015 — the Bucks have the #17 overall draft pick. (Third time is the charm?)

You can look at this a few different ways. You can look at who the recent #17 picks have been (what happened). You can look at who has turned out to be the 17th best player in drafts (what happens on average). And, you can look at the players who turned out to be the best who were available at #17 (what could happen).

What you cannot do is reasonably expect a team to take the player who turns out to be the best one on the board. The odds are always stacked against that. But every time the Bucks have turned into an important team throughout franchise history, it has been a direct result of them striking gold in the draft: Kareem at #1 in 1969, Marques at #3 in 1977, Moncrief at #5 in 1979, Pressey at #20 in 1982, Allen (in a trade) at #5 in 1996, Giannis at #15 in 2013.

2017

Actual #17 pick: D.J. Wilson

Actual 17th best player: Sterling Brown, maybe?

Best players available at #17: John Collins, Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby

2016

Actual #17 pick: Wade Baldwin

Actual 17th best player: Hmm, maybe Patrick McCaw

Best players available at #17: Malcolm Brogdon, Dejounte Murray, Pascal Siakim

2015

Actual #17 pick: Rashad Vaughn

Actual 17th best player: Someone like Norman Powell or Justise Winslow

Best players available at #17: Josh Richardson, Larry Nance, Jr., Montrezl Harrell

2014

Actual #17 pick: James Young

Actual 17th best player: I don’t know, Elfrid Payton

Best players available at #17: Nikola Jokic, Clint Capela, Gary Harris

2013

Actual #17 pick: Dennis Schroder

Actual 17th best player: Going to go with Nerlens Noel here

Best players available at #17: Rudy Gobert, Allen Crabbe, Andre Roberson

2012

Actual #17 pick: Tyler Zeller

Actual 17th best player: Mike Scott perhaps

Best players available at #17: Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jae Crowder

2011

Actual #17 pick: Iman Shumpert

Actual 17th best player: Might be Brandon Knight or Markieff Morris

Best players available at #17: Jimmy Butler, Isaiah Thomas, Tobias Harris

2010

Actual #17 pick: Kevin Seraphin

Actual 17th best player: Not Kevin Seraphin!

Best players available at #17: Hassan Whiteside, Eric Bledsoe, Lance Stephenson

2009

Actual #17 pick: Jrue Holiday

Actual 17th best player: Possibly James Johnson

Best players available at #17: Jrue Holiday, Ty Lawson, Danny Green

2008

Actual #17 pick: Roy Hibbert

Actual 17th best player: Could be Mario Chalmers

Best players available at #17: DeAndre Jordan, Goran Dragic, Nicolas Batum

2007

Actual #17 pick: Sean Williams

Actual 17th best player: Nick Young, NBA champion

Best players available at #17: Marc Gasol, Jared Dudley, Marco Bellinelli