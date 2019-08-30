2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Guide

Details:

Who: 32 Men’s National Basketball Teams

What: 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Where: China (Multiple Citites)

When: Aug. 31 – Sept. 15, 2019

Bucks Players:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey)

Khris Middleton (USA)

Brook Lopez (USA)

How To Watch:

All of the games from the Group Phase will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the Untied States. Fans can sign up for the streaming service HERE ($4.99/mo). International fans can find their local broadcast affiliate HERE.

Schedule:

The first round of Group Phase between the 32 qualified teams begins on Aug. 31, 2019.

The United States, Turkey, Japan and Czech Republic will compete in Group E at the Shanghai Oriental Center in Shanghai, China. Greece will compete in Group F with Brazil, Montenegro and New Zealand at Gymnasium of Youth Olympic Games Sport Park in Nanjing, China.

Below are the first round games featuring Bucks players:

Sept. 1

Turkey vs. Japan, 3:30 AM/CT (Ft. Ersan Ilyasova)

Greece vs. Montenegro, 7 AM/CT (Ft. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo)

USA vs. Czech Republic, 7:30 AM/CT (Ft. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez)

Sept. 3

USA vs. Turkey, 7:30 AM/CT (Ft. Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova)

Greece vs. Brazil, 8 AM/CT (Ft. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo)

Sept. 5

Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 3:30AM/CT (Ft. Ersan Ilyasova)

Greece vs. New Zealand, 7 AM/CT (Ft. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo)

USA vs. Japan, 7:30 AM/CT (Ft. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez)

Second Round:

The top two teams from Group E and Group F will compete in Group K in the second round beginning on Sept. 7. Group K games will be played at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. Dates and times are to be determined.

After the Group Phase, the Final Phase begins on Sept. 10 and the World Cup Final takes place on Sept. 15.

Teams that don’t advance to the second round will play for placement in the classification round.

